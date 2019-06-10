‘Duck Dynasty’ Mom Korie Robertson Speaks out About Daughter Sadie’s Engagement

Sadie Robertson’s mother, Korie Robertson, couldn’t be more excited after Sadie got engaged over the weekend. The Duck Dynasty star took to Instagram on Sunday to gush over Sadie’s engagement to Christian Huff.

“Sadie’s getting married!!!!! To the most amazing man, and we are beaming!!! Today was an absolute dream. I love every second of being [Sadie Rob] mom and can’t wait for [Christian Huff] to join the fam!” Robertson captioned a series of photos of the entire Robertson family celebrating Sadie’s exciting news.

In one of the photos, Sadie stands with her mom and shows off her new diamond ring. In another, Huff joins the two and in the final photo, dad Willie Robertson joins in.

Robertson also shared several photos and videos to her Instagram Story on Sunday, documenting the party following Sadie and Huff’s engagement.

Sadie, 21, revealed Sunday that she will be tying the knot with Huff, who she’s been dating for the past 10 months. She shared a video of Huff’s proposal Sunday, which also happened to be his birthday. The video showed that he popped the question at a farm hillside by a pond with a picturesque red barn in the background. Huff had a romantic setup in place, including a tiki torch, bottle of champagne and a large wicker chair for the two of them.

The footage captured the moment Sadie said yes. The couple embraced, with Huff picking up his now-fiancée and spinning her around.

Plenty of famous friends congratulated the couple. “Congrats my baby girl!” Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson wrote. “Love you so much!!!!”

YouTubers Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight wrote, “Congrats to you both! That’s so exciting!!”

Author and humanitarian Bob Goff wrote, “Cheering for you, girl!”

Sadie and Huff had been relatively private about their relationship until February, when the former A&E personality made their romance public knowledge on Valentine’s Day.

“Someone asked me the other day in my ‘ask me anything’ story what I love most about Christian. I tried to answer this question that day in a story, but I could not make it short enough for a story,” she wrote in a May 30 post. “Of course there are a lot of things that I love about this man. He’s strong and kind. He’s handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He’s my best friend and the best one to have. Our relationship is beautiful, but it’s not perfect. We work through silly communication things, but at the end of every day I couldn’t be more grateful for this walking answered prayer. I literally have a picture of us taped to the back of my bible to remind me to thank God for this miracle. Gotta give some credit where it’s due!”

She continued, “I love his eyes – not just because they are beautiful, but because of what they seek and what they find. But to answer what I love most about him would be His pursuit of love. His pursuit of the Lord caught my attention me before He started to pursue me. I saw the way his eyes were so captivated by God who is love and I felt the fruit of that fixation when he spoke to me. Now I feel it in the way he looks at me, and loves me. I love who he is and who he is becoming based on what He is constantly pursuing.”