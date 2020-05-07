Duane 'Dog' Chapman's Fiancee Francie Frane Had No Idea Who He Was When They Met

As fans have likely already heard, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman is engaged to Francie Frane, a rancher based in Colorado. In a new interview with The Sun, the couple opens up a bit about their relationship journey. One of the best parts of the interview may have been the fact that Frane revealed that she actually had no idea who Chapman was before they met.

Frane explained that she was six months into grieving her late husband when she heard the news of Beth Chapman's passing. At the time, she was in Arizona with one of her close friends, explaining that she is involved in a ministry there. Her friend told her the news about Chapman's late wife, saying that she had passed away from throat cancer. Frane recalled, "And I said, 'Oh my gosh, that's so sucky. I hate cancer'. We had that conversation for a minute and then I said to her, 'Who's Beth Chapman?'"

"And she goes, 'Dog The Bounty Hunter's wife, you don't know who that is?' And I was like, 'No, I don't know who Dog The Bounty Hunter is,'" Frane continued. "She said 'Are you joking? Everybody knows who Dog The Bounty Hunter is.' So she pulls up pictures of Duane and Beth and she holds the phone up to me and she said, 'This is Dog the Bounty Hunter, you know who he is.' And I looked at his picture and I say, 'I have no idea who that is - and that guy needs a haircut.'" The morning after their exchange, Frane's friend said that she had a revelation.

"The next morning I'm in the bathroom getting ready and she comes running in the bathroom and she goes, 'OK, you're going to think this is nuts, but I have to tell you anyway, God just said to me that you're going to meet Dog The Bounty Hunter and he's going to use you guys in a huge way to change lives,'" Frane continued. "And I just started laughing and I said to her, 'Your God antennas are all twisted. That's just ridiculous, just stop it.'"

Apparently, her friend wasn't far off base. A couple of months after she spoke with her friend about the Dog the Bounty Hunter star, she received a phone call from the man himself in August. He explained that he wanted her husband Bob to do some yard work on his home. Frane called him back to explain that her husband had passed away several months before Beth died. The two then began to chat regularly, comforting one another on their respective losses. And, of course, considering that the pair announced their engagement on Monday, the rest is history.