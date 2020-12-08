Duane 'Dog' Chapman Wishes Grandson Cobie Happy Birthday With Sweet Throwback

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman is celebrating 20 years with grandson Cobie Chapman! The son of Dog the Bounty Hunter's Leland Chapman and ex-wife Maui marked two decades Monday with a throwback photo from his younger years growing up on the beach, writing on Instagram, "#20 times around the sun. Give thanks."

Dog was quick to repost the photo on his own account, adding in the caption, "Happy 20th BIRTHDAY GRANDSON !!!" Fans and followers of the reality television family were quick to offer their well-wishes as well, with one person commenting, "And 20 more great ones to come..." Another praised just how "adorable" young Cobie was, while another told the bounty hunter, "TIME FLIES huh Dog. Grandbabies are the best."

The Chapman family has a lot ahead of them with the upcoming 2021 release of Dog Unleashed, a new show to premiere on Dog's new streaming network, Unleashed!. In the first trailer for the show, which hasn't released an official premiere date yet, Dog and his team, consisting of family members Baby Lyssa, Leland and Bonnie Chapman, as well as the son of Dog's fiancée Francie Frane, dive into a Virginia manhunt with ties to a political intrigue and possible scandal.

Dog told PopCulture in October that he was compelled to take on the most dangerous fugitives in this new show due to the state of things. "The world is getting more dangerous, not only because of COVID, but with a justice system that is bowing down to these people," the bounty hunter said of the criminals his team is tracking down in this new series. Being able to air the new show on his own streaming network gives Dog more space to be real about his thoughts and opinions, he added, even if that means controversy is sure to follow.

"I had been leashed up and told, 'You can't do that,' and, 'You can't have that made public,' so I'm hoping this is my final series," Chapman said of his experience filming past shows compared to the production of Dog Unleashed. "I tell [the film team] just shut up and roll. ...We’re gonna start some controversy, and I think I'm the president of that." He added, "It’s the next chapter of my life, and I'm going out with a bang."