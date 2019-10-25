Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Teases ‘No Mercy’ on Bounties Without Wife Beth on ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Season 2

If Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s new show Dog’s Most Wanted is renewed for a second season, fans will see him working for the first time without his late wife, Beth Chapman. In a new interview this week, Chapman teased what his show could be like without Beth, telling bounties to beware. He will show “no mercy” in tracking them down.

“Wait ’till you see Dog without Beth,” Chapman teased on PEOPLE Now Thursday. “No more mercy. I mean, once I catch them, they’re gonna get mercy.”

Chapman said Beth would often reel him in during the chase, telling him to be cautious while tracking down criminals. But without Beth, Chapman said he plans on going all in.

“It’s a lot different. When she was there – always trying to be the nurse, or [say] ‘Don’t do that’ – now she’s not. I can already tell, walking down the street, going places… It’s a different world,” Chapman said.

Chapman said Beth would always protect him, noting, “There will never be a better protector than her.”

When asked what he will miss the most without Beth on the hunt with him, Chapman simply said “Everything.”

“I think there’s an afterlife,” Chapman continued. “She hasn’t come to me and all that, but I hear her once in awhile and feel her. She’s always kind of like with me.”

Chapman said he could not think of a particular favorite moment from filming the first season of Dog’s Most Wanted with Beth, but added that he always liked to “freak her out” on car chases.

The Dog’s Most Wanted season finale airs on Nov. 6 and is an emotional hour. After watching the show, Chapman hopes fans do not forget Beth.

“She really was the greatest bounty hunter in the world,” Chapman said. “She really was.”

Elsewhere in his interview with PEOPLE, Chapman said he does not plan to date any time soon.

“When your spouse dies, as a man, I mean as me, so generally probably everybody, you’re released from that obligation of being married,” Chapman said Thursday. “So your mind and you go crazy. And then after a while, you realize that never will no one ever love me as much as she did. And I will probably never love anyone else as much as I loved her.”

Beth died in June at age 51, following a battle with throat and lung cancers. Before her death, she completed filming on Dog’s Most Wanted Season 1. The show was not expected to dbut until next year, but the network pushed up the premiere following her death.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Chapman said in a statement over the summer. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

The final episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted Season 1 air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.