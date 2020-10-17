Duane 'Dog' Chapman's Fiancee Francie France Posts Sweet Photo of Star With Her Grandson

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman's fiancee Francie Frane shared a new post on Tuesday, showing the reality television star in a setting unfamiliar to those used to seeing Chapman chase down criminals on Dog The Bounty Hunter and Dog's Most Wanted. Chapman was seen posing with one of Frane's grandsons. Frane will co-star with Chapman in his new series, Dog Unleashed, which will be available exclusively on the new Unleashed! streaming platform in January.

Frane's new photo showed Chapman wearing sunglasses inside as he pointed to a computer Frane's grandson was using. "Love these two boys," Frane wrote, adding a heart emoji. Chapman shared the photo to his own Instagram page as well, and fans loved seeing a new side of him. "So glad u found love-I don’t think u were created to be alone-u have a loving soul! Francie better be good to u," one person wrote. "Aaaawwww cute picture!!! Dog is so awesome!!!" another added.

One fan pointed out that Chapman looked much healthier than he has in the past, and that could be attributed to Frane. In September, Chapman told the Daily Mail Frane has pushed him to quit smoking and eat healthier. After Chapman's own health scare in fall 2019, Dr. Mehmet Oz also told Chapman he needed to make major life changes. At the time, he told Entertainment Tonight Oz "freaked me out" about smoking and his children have also tried to get him to quit.

Chapman and Frane are also working on Dog Unleashed, which will follow Chapman and his team as they track down wanted fugitives. In an interview with PopCulture, Chapman promised there would be "controversy" with the show. Chapman said he was "leashed up" and told what he could not do in his previous shows. Now, he has full control. "I tell [the film team] just shut up and roll... We’re gonna start some controversy, and I think I'm the president of that," Chapman said. "It's the next chapter of my life, and I'm going out with a bang."

Frane and Chapman got engaged back in May, less than a year after his wife Beth Chapman died following a battle with lung and throat cancers. Chapman had talked about having a big wedding, but Chapman said Frane convinced him to keep it to "just family and close friends." It will still be filmed for fans though. The couple has not set a date yet.