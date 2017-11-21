Drew Scott Reveals How Much Weight He Lost on ‘DWTS’

Drew Scott and his pro partner Emma Slater were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars Monday night, and while the HGTV star left without the Mirrorball Trophy, he did come away with a 34-lb. weight loss.

Scott told reporters after Monday’s show that the cardio that comes from dancing had a major effect on his body.

“I’ve always been a pretty healthy guy, but I haven’t done as much cardio as I should have,” he said, according to PEOPLE. “And I never thought dancing would give me this much, so I will definitely [keep the weight off] with more sports — that’s how I like to get my cardio, and then maybe put a bit of muscle back on. I’ve dropped a lot of muscle.”

The 39-year-old added that his fiancée, Linda Phan, has definitely noticed his new physique.

“She’s like, ‘Oh, hello abs!’ ” he said.

Scott added that he’s just happy to have had the experience he did in the ballroom.

“Honestly, just to be in the final four means everything,” the Property Brothers star shared.

“I honestly didn’t think that I would make it here, and it’s all because of this gal right here,” he added, referencing Slater. “I couldn’t thank her enough!”

As for whether fans will see his twin Jonathan Scott on the show, Drew didn’t rule it out.

“Jonathan and I have been asked for years to both do it as a brother vs. brother and I keep teasing [him],” he said. “I’m like, ‘Hey, I did it. I guess I one-upped you.’ You have to do reverse psychology with Jonathan and maybe he’ll come and do it.”

The Dancing With the Stars finale airs Tuesday on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC