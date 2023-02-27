'Dr. Pimple Popper' Announces New Season Premiere at TLC

Dr. Pimple Popper will be back on Wednesday, April 5 on TLC. The reality show about extreme dermatological treatments has gone from an internet sensation to a reality TV staple in recent years, and it is now entering its ninth season. On Monday, TLC announced some of the big moments coming up this year.

Dr. Pimple Popper follows Dr. Sandra Lee – a dermatologist in southern California working on some of the most extreme cases imaginable. Season 9 will be no different – one episode will reportedly find Lee making a house call to treat a woman with a case of stasis dermatitis "so severe she's at risk of losing both legs." Another patient has severe lipoma tumors covering his entire back and face. Fans can see Lee's prognosis on Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Meanwhile, this season will reportedly focus on Lee herself more than ever before. The doctor will delve more into her personal philosophy that fuels her work as a dermatologist to give patients a fresh start and full health. The season promises to explore the mindset that allows Lee to approach "every challenge with a smile and a love for her patients and their skin."

Dr. Pimple Popper began with Lee's unique and divisive online presence. The doctor began posting videos of her work on YouTube in 2010 and began to find a serious following in 2015, at which point she was also using Instagram. Lee offered patients discounts on their treatment in exchange for permission to post videos online, and that way she was able to grow her business.

Some of Lee's videos were simple extractions that could be described as educational, and many fans remarked on how "satisfying" they were. However, Lee's content gradually skewed towards more extreme cases which eventually interfered with her growth on social media. Advertisers were hesitant to show their products alongside her gruesome videos.

Lee made her reality TV debut in the summer of 2018 and has aired a whirlwind of content since. Although there are only 70 episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper to date, the "seasons" are counted in smaller installments since they air in short bursts. The last four seasons have included 10 episodes each, so fans can hope for 10 new installments starting this spring. Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9 premieres on Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.