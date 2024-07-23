'Doubling Down With the Derricos' Star Deon Derrico Reveals Family Death

As if Deon and Karen Derrico's divorce isn't enough, Deon is now mourning the loss of his beloved nephew. In a sad social media post, the father of 14 revealed his nephew, Amani Barkley, has died following his longtime battle with autoimmune hepatitis. According to the World Health Organization, "hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and noninfectious agents leading to a range of health problems, some of which can be fatal." Most are able to prevent the disease with vaccines.

"My Family, friends, and fans …It is with great sadness that I #DEONDERRICO Announce the passing of my loving nephew Amani Barkley!" the Doubling Down With the Derricos star wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 20. "Our family is devastated."

He added: "Amani, as many of you know, was the son of my late brother Christopher S. Turner, and Stacey Dickey, we met Amani, just two years ago as seen on @tlc's Doubling Down With The DERRICOs, and you guys along with my family fell in love with him and in this short time we have built a bond with Amani, and merged our families forever!"

Deon asked fans for prayers, and also noted that in lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to Derrico and his mother Marian's joint foundation, which benefits liver transplant patients and cancer patients.

Deon and Karen shocked the world when their secret divorce was announced. Season 5 of the family reality series chronicled their marital strife due to a family move into a new home coupled with their differing opinions on their eldest child, daughter Darien, going away to college. They will share custody of their 13 minor children, with Deon paying just over $1,000 a month in child support. Their divorce fallout will air over the next season.