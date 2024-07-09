Deon Derrico Reveals Future of 'Doubling Down with the Derricos' Amidst Divorce From Karen

Doubling Down With the Derricos fans who thought the TLC show would be canceled due to Deon and Karen Derrico's divorce have news to rejoice. According to Starcasm's recent post to X, formerly Twitter, everything will unfold in a new season. "Deon confirmed Doubling Down with the Derricos will be back for Season 6! "We are currently filming everything that's been going on," Deon Derrico shared in a live video on Instagram last week," the post reads.

Fans were shocked to learn of the longtime couple's secret split. Deon and Karen will share legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children, with Deon paying just a little over $1,000 a month in child support in total, while Karen cares for the children's medical expenses. She also keeps her marital name.

The last few episodes of season 5 showcased their marital strife that was exacerbated by a move into their new home together. The couple also butted heads over their eldest daughter, Darien, leaving for college. While Karen wanted her to go away to school, Deon wanted her to stay local. Viewers watched as she checked out colleges in New York and Las Vegas. But the move is seemingly what exposed their drama the most.

In the July 2 episode, Deon and Karen were clearly not on the same page. They went shopping at a hardware store for their children's "classroom" and admitted to producers that things were stressful.

"The last few months haven't been easy for any of us, especially for Deon and I," Karen said in a joint confessional. "We haven't really been on the same page throughout this entire house drama, but we're really and truly starting to communicate and see eye to eye. We all have to work together to make sure that this family tree stays extremely strong and weather any storm that comes its way." Karen later explained how the move had really "shined a light on our differences, but at the end of the day, we got through it because we are a great team."