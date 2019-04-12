‘Double Shot at Love’: Pauly D Has ‘Awkward’ Moment When Contestant Reminds Him of Ex Aubrey O’Day

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio may be taking on a new romantic journey on Double Shot at Love, but the Jersey Shore star is being haunted by the ghosts of relationships past.

In Thursday’s premiere of the new MTV dating show featuring Pauly D and his best friend Vinny Guadagnino, the Vegas DJ met some of the women vying for their hearts, and while all were new faces, tall blonde beauty Alli could have been a dead ringer for Aubrey O’Day — his latest ex.

As she pulled him aside for a talk about finding the one, Pauly D couldn’t help but picture O’Day, confessing to the camera, “It was kind of weird talking to Alli. She sort of looks like somebody I used to know.”

She, meanwhile, was taking his avoidance very differently.

“Me and Pauly, I feel like there’s just this unknown connection, because I feel like he likes me that much,” she told the camera. “He couldn’t keep eye contact for very long, which is cute. He’s super shy. He is shy.”

“Awkward!” Pauly added.

When it came time to send one of the women home at the end of the night, the reality star was clearly having a tough time getting past her resemblance to O’Day.

“I mean, Alli looks like Pauly’s ex and that was a pretty bad break up,” Vinny said. “Obviously this is about a deeper connection than just looks, but I don’t know if Pauly can see past that.”

And while Alli was confident she would be staying in the house over the other women she was competing against, Pauly admitted he was having “a hard time connecting” with her, sending her packing.

“I feel like I broke up with her twice now,” he quipped as she walked away.

It’s understandable the MTV personality would want to forget his relationship with his fellow reality star, whom he met in 2016 while filming E!’s Famously Single. In 2017, the two split for good, but things did not go down well during the break up.

O’Day, who has since claimed to have had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., called her relationship with DelVecchio “torturous,” which the DJ said was surprising to him.

“I was very shocked,” he told Page Six at the time. “And I’m like, ‘Oh wow, this was a bit dramatic.’ And I’m like, ‘Torturous’? That’s an interesting word. If it was tortuous, why would you stay in a torturous relationship? And I’m the one that left her. I think that’s a little bit fabricated but if that’s the way she feels, it’s a good thing we’re not together anymore.”

Double Shot at Love airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV