‘Double Shot at Love’ Finale: Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino’s Ladies Are Tested by Their Moms

It’s coming down to the big day for Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino as they determine which of the Double Shot at Love ladies has a chance to build a relationship with them in the outside world. And who better to help the Jersey Shore bachelors with that decision than dear old mom! In a clip from Thursday’s finale episode shared by PEOPLE, it’s all hands on deck when it comes to the kitchen, and the women are feeling the familial pressure.

The first thing the final four — Pauly’s women Nikki and Derynn and Vinny’s women Elle and Alysse — notice upon stepping into the kitchen with the Shore moms is how different the two women are.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Pauly’s mom is very reserved and quiet and shy,” Derynn observes. “And Vinny’s mom is like, ‘Give me the knife! Give me the saran wrap! Give me the tomatoes! Give me the chicken!’ “

“Paula just wants to make sure her boy is okay, so I want to get the chance to show them my cooking skills,” Elle says of Vinny’s mom. “I think it’s going to help us build a really great foundation.”

“I’m just trying to make a good impression on Paula,” adds Alysse. “So if that’s even like, her teaching me how to cook — just baby steps. So far, it’s actually going pretty well with her.”

Also making an appearance is Vinny’s Uncle Nino, whose wild antics have made him a Jersey Shore fan favorite over the years.

“Uncle Nino is like a bad STD — he just keeps coming back,” Vinny jokes. “He’s creepy, as usual. If he’s saying something, he’s putting his foot in his mouth. He’s saying something inappropriate, offending you, and probably ruining your life.”

Nino definitely doesn’t waste time getting to brass tacks with the women, telling his nephew, “I love them,” he says. “I might have a shot with them! To do you a favor, I will test drive ’em.”

“Alright, calm down,” Vinny replies. “I trust the ones that are intimated by you, to stay away.”

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV and will be followed by the reunion at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: MTV