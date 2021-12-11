Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ Christmas Gifts: 8 Items Every Fan Needs This Holiday Season

With the holidays fast approaching, you’ll have to act soon if you want to get a gift for everyone on your list. Luckily, PopCulture.com has you covered when it comes to finding the perfect present for the Bravo fan in your life. So, if you won’t want to be “tardy” for the Christmas party, read on to find out where you can purchase a gift that any Real Housewives or Top Chef fan would love.

Throughout the years, Bravo has produced some incredibly iconic television moments. Of course, it’s only natural that a diehard Bravo fan would want a gift that brings some of that iconic magic to life. From cookbooks penned by the Housewives to games featuring your favorite Bravolebrities (and their hilarious one-liners), there are plenty of avenues that you can turn to in order to find something that’s cool and not, you know, totally uncool.

If you’ve been struggling to find that perfect gift for that certain Bravo fan, worry no longer. PopCulture.com fully has you covered when it comes to gift-giving this holiday season.

What Do You Meme? The Real Housewives Game

Want to put your Real Housewives fandom knowledge to the test? Thanks to the game What Do You Meme?: The Real Housewives Expansion Pack, you can do exactly that. You’ll be able to craft all of the best memes with a little help from Lisa Vanderpump and Kenya Moore.

You can purchase the game on Amazon here.

Cameo From Your Favorite Bravolebrity

Cameo is a goldmine if you’re looking for an actual, personalized message from one of your favorite Bravolebrities. On Cameo, you can purchase a video from reality stars such as Vanderpump Rules‘ Scheana Shay, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and so many more. Naturally, the prices vary per Bravolebrity. You’ll also want to make sure that you put in a request as soon as possible so that you can receive your Cameo by Christmas.

Find your favorite Bravolebrity on Cameo here.

Peacock Subscription

What better gift for a Bravo fan than a streaming service to actually watch their favorite shows on? With Peacock, fans can watch some of their favorite shows such as the Real Housewives of New Jersey and Summer House. The streaming service also has original, Housewives content including Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip and the Real Housewives of Miami. In other words, they’ll have plenty to watch over the Christmas holiday.

For more details on Peacock subscriptions, head to their official site.

Andy Cohen’s New Book

The godfather of Bravo himself, Andy Cohen, recently released a new book, Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes from Women I Love. If you have a Bravo fan in your life, this book is a must-grab. Cohen’s book features quotes from many of your favorite Real Housewives, including many of their iconic one-liners. So, you can definitely expect it to provide for a ton of laughter.

Cohen’s book is available for purchase on Amazon.

An Iconic Dorinda Medley Shirt

Dorinda Medley wasn’t in the best space when this iconic moment went down on the Real Housewives of New York, but your gift recipient will be when they get this shirt! Medley’s “I’ll tell ya how I’m doing, not well b—ch” is probably one of the most well-known lines in Housewives history. Now, you’ll be able to cement the moment for the Bravo fan in your life with this gift.

This shirt is available for purchase on Redbubble.

Teresa Giudice’s Cookbook

Over the years, many a Housewife has penned a book. One of the most prominent books was actually RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s cookbook, Fabulicious!: Teresa’s Italian Family Cookbook. The cookbook, which sparked a great deal of drama on RHONJ a few years back, will provide you with all of the delicious recipes you’ll need to make a Giudice-approved dinner (table-flipping guide not included). If you saw the Italian feast Giudice put together on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, you’d be placing this cookbook in your own Amazon cart.

Giudice’s book is available on Amazon.

A Below Deck Mug

You might not be able to purchase a Below Deck-esque trip for your gift recipient, but you can bring a little bit of the magic home to them. Redbubble features a number of Bravo-themed gifts, including more than a few Below Deck goodies. Below Deck fans can feel as though they’re talking with Captain Lee himself with this mug, featuring one of his famous (yet NSFW) lines.

The hilarious mug is available on Redbubble.

Brian Moylan’s Look Into the ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

Brian Moylan’s The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives, showcases the franchise like never before. With behind-the-scenes information and firsthand accounts from Housewives and producers alike, the book will certainly be an eye-opening read for any Bravo fan. Moylan’s book follows the Housewives franchise from its humble beginnings in 2006, the year that the Real Housewives of Orange County premiered. Since the first Housewives show premiered, the series has gone on to produce spinoffs all around the country (and the world) and has provided for more entertainment than you can even imagine.