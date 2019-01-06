Donny Osmond Undergoes Surgery Following Dancing Accident

Donny Osmond celebrated the new year by undergoing shoulder surgery. The former teen idol and Dancing With The Stars winner injured himself while dancing.

On Friday, the 61-year-old shared a video just before he went in for surgery, showing off his characteristic wit.

“The nurse tells me to mark my right shoulder with the word ‘yes,’ so they get the right one. But instead of that, I put this,” he said, as he pulled his surgical gown to show that he wrote “Cut here” instead.

“We should all be glad I’m the patient, not the surgeon,” Osmond added in the caption.

After the surgery, Osmond shared a photo of himself wearing a sling and brace around his neck at home.

“Turns out dancing accidents aren’t so convenient after all. [shrugging emoji] I’m home after a successful shoulder surgery and settling in for some serious [rest and recovery],” he wrote. “My only complaint about the day: my doctor gave me the cold shoulder.”

The accident happened while Osmond was on his break from his Donny and Marie Las Vegas show at the Flamingo with his sister, Marie Osmond. The two are scheduled to return to the stage on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

The news of Osmond’s injury came a few days after his brother Jimmy Osmond, 55, was treated for a stroke in the U.K. Jimmy was taken to a hospital after performing as Captain Hook in a production of Peter Pan at the Birmingham Hippodrome on Dec. 27, reports the BBC. His representative said he was diagnosed with a stroke at the hospital.

Jimmy is the youngest member of the Osmonds and previously suffered a stroke in 2004. He has a hole in his heart that did not close after birth, according to USA Today.

After the news broke of Jimmy’s stroke, his famous siblings turned to social media to ask fans for prayers.

“Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on behalf of my little brother, Jimmy. I love you, brother,” Osmond wrote on Jan. 1.

“Prayers for my brother Jimmy,” Marie added.

The second-eldest Osmond, 71-year-old Tom Osmond, recently underwent quadruple bi-pass heart surgery.

“He’s a miracle,” Marie told Closer Weekly of Tom earlier this week. “We’re not getting any younger! So to honor my brothers for being the original four Osmonds, and to spend time with my oldest brothers [Virl, 73, and Tom] who were born deaf [makes me happy].”

Osmond, who won DWTS Season 9, was injured in July 2013 during a Donny and Marie show at the Flamingo. It happened while he performed a samba dance to the Osmonds’ song “One Bad Apple.” He also tore a tendon during his DWTS season.

