‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman All Smiles With Family Alongside Chuck Norris

This weekend’s Bubba Fest Comic Con in Knoxville, Tennessee provided a unique opportunity for Duane “Dog” Chapman and the rest of the Dog the Bounty Hunter family to meet with Chuck Norris. Dog posted a photo from the event with Norris, who has tracked down plenty of criminals too, albeit as fictional characters.

On Saturday, Chapman shared a photo of his family posing with Norris, adding “What a weekend!” in the caption.

Others in the photo include Chapman’s son Leland Chapman, Leland’s wife Jamie Pilar Chapman. Chapman and the late Beth Chapman’s daughter Bonnie Chapman was also in the photo.

Earlier this month, the History Channel debuted Chuck Norris’s Guide to Military Vehicles, a special hosted by the former Walker, Texas Ranger star that gives viewers a look at military vehicles around the world. According to Military.com, the special included the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, developed by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps as a tough replacement for Humvees. The Army Rangers’ Stryker Combat Vehicle and the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank were also featured in the special.

As for the Chapmans, they will soon be back on the air with Dog’s Most Wanted, showing Chapman and his “Dirty Dozen” team tracking down dangerous criminals on Most Wanted Lists across the country. Early episodes of the first season were filmed before Beth’s death in June at age 51.

A recently released preview from the show includes a scene of Dog kissing Beth, who insisted on taking part in the show, despite her health battles.

“I wanna be out on these streets, taking names and dragging guys to jail,” Beth said in the clip. “If I’m going to die, I’m going to die in my boots.”

Although it was reported that Beth died of throat cancer, Bonnie recently revealed to SurvivorNet that Beth’s true cause of death was lung cancer.

“A lot of places have been reporting that she passed away to her throat cancer, but it was actually stage IV lung cancer in the end,” Bonnie said, adding that her mother chose not to use chemotherapy because of the side-effects.

“The show as time goes by will always represent what Beth would want and she will be a part of every episode in one way or another. She will be on Dog’s mind constantly and he will always refer to what she would want as the show continues,” a source told HollywoodLife this week of the new show. “They were proud of this show and Dog is looking forward to seeing the world see the love he had for Beth and to see a show that is going to be entertaining as hell.”

Another source explained, “Beth was very clear that she wanted to be on the show, it was her choice all the way and her main reason for wanting to do it was for her family. This show is like one last gift from her. Being able to see her smile again, hear her laugh, it’s such a blessing. Her spirit is still very much with them but it’s a big comfort having all the footage from the show, the whole family is so grateful to have it.”

Dog’s Most Wanted debuts on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

