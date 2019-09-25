‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Night Vision Hunt Scene Revealed Ahead of Wednesday’s Episode (Exclusive)

Things are getting hairy for the Dog’s Most Wanted crew as they track down a dangerous fugitive through the dark woods and dank caves of Morgan County, Alabama. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the WGN America series, Duane “Dog” Chapman and his crew are on the hunt for Brad Houser, wanted on charges of criminal trespass, harassment, drug possession, theft of property in the first degree.

Getting intel from his mother that Houser could be armed and hiding out in the caves behind their trailer, the team is on full guard heading off into the dark, all of which is captured with night vision footage. It’s a dangerous search, with the team calling out to the fugitive that he should surrender before he gets hurt in the fracas.

Meanwhile, David finds an abandoned house where Houser’s family suspects he could be cooking meth. Surrounding the house, he prepares for the worst as he kicks in the door and shouts for the fugitive to surrender himself. To see what happens next, Dog’s Most Wanted fans will have to tune in to Wednesday’s show, but it’s unsurprising that the end result was another victory for Dog’s team.

“This was an epic hunt,” Dog told WTKR CBS 3 at the time. “To search and find a man who knows these woods and caves was a challenge – and took our team a few tries, but we were successful today.”

Fans will also get to see more of the late Beth Chapman in Wednesday’s episode, a bittersweet experience after her passing in June after complications related to her cancer diagnosis.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement in July. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo credit: WGN America