‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Season One: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

It’s time to show up, Dog Pound!Dog’s Most Wanted is comes to our television screens on Wednesday night, giving viewers some quality time with Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and his late wife Beth. The reality series premiered earlier in September on WGN America. But with the second week, the show moves into its solid timeslot at 9 p.m. ET. Fans with DVRs can opt to record episodes, but make sure the recording times are correct so you don’t miss a second of the first season of Dog’s return.

It is unclear if the series will be available on demand on Hulu Thursday, though it will likely be available on demand. The premiere episode helped to boost WGN America’s ratings for the first time in years, becoming a buzzworthy hit for the network.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Live tweet an all-new #DogsMostWanted with the team! Watch and join the conversation TONIGHT at 9/8c, only on @WGNAmerica. pic.twitter.com/KRrcGvzhzw — DogWGNA (@DogWgna) September 11, 2019

The new show is set to follow Dog, Beth and their crew as they travel the country in search for the most wanted fugitives with the head of “The Dirty Dozen,” a group of ferocious bounty hunters.

“WGN America is excited to share Dog’s and Beth’s latest and most exhilarating hunt with the world,” Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America said in a statement when the premiere date was first announced. “The Chapmans are beloved by millions of fans for their relentless pursuit of justice and loyalty to each other and their family. Dog’s Most Wanted captures all of this in this riveting new series.”

The series was originally set to premiere in 2020, but was pushed sooner following Beth Chapman‘s tragic death in June after years battling throat and lung cancer. She was 51.

Dog’s Most Wanted will also chronicle the last months of Beth’s battle with cancer, as she reportedly was determined to continue to work alongside her husband and stay true to herself until her final days.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement at the time. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog has been keeping active on social media promotion the show’s return, and even dedicated the series to his late wife in a touching tweet.

The celebration for the shows’ premiere is already underway with a two-day marathon that kicked off Sunday featuring episodes of Dog the Bounty Hunter and their 2017 two-hour special Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which originally aired on A&E.

After that, more episodes of Dog the Bounty Hunter air non-stop until Dog’s Most Wanted airs at 9 p.m. ET. WGN America will then air a repeat of the premiere, with two more Dog the Bounty Hunter episodes following to end the night.