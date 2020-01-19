‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Fans Are Excited About Rumor ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Will Join Season 2

Fans of Dog’s Most Wanted may be in for a treat come Season 2. Why? Well, it has been reported that Lyssa Chapman will appear on the series’ second season. While the reality star noted that she’ll be on the show via Twitter, no official details about Dog’s Most Wanted Season 2 have been released just yet. But, that hasn’t stopped fans from expressing their excitement over this supposed casting move.

“Let’s make some NOISE @BabyLyssaC is going to be on Season 2 #DogsMostWanted2 woohoo!” one fan tweeted about Lyssa’s rumored turn on Dog’s Most Wanted, a spin-off from the classic Dog the Bounty Hunter. “Can’t wait to see her back in action! Beware Fugitives @BabyLyssaC is coming to get you bad guys! We love you lyssa!”

“I’m so glad you’re going to be back on TV cause I’ve really missed seeing your smile after you guys bust a fugitive!” another fan wrote. “I love how excited you get, and how much compassion you have after! You make us smile for you.”

“I cant wait to see you getting those bad guys they are in trouble when you are on their trail keep up the good work go getem lyssa,” another fan tweeted.

If Lyssa were to appear in Season 2 of Dog’s Most Wanted, she would likely have her work cut out for her on the series as it’s even more intense than Dog the Bounty Hunter (which Lyssa has appeared on in the past). Dog’s Most Wanted premiered on WGN America back in September 2019 and followed Duane and his late wife, Beth Chapman, as they went after some of the most wanted fugitives in the country.

Dog’s Most Wanted Season 1 also marked Beth’s last work alongside her husband before her passing. In advance of the show’s premiere, Duane spoke out about his wife and her work on the show, as PEOPLE noted.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Duane said in a statement. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”