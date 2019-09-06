‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Duane Chapman Sounds off on Show’s New Drone Shots

Drone shots have become a staple of reality television and documentaries since Dog the Bounty Hunter ended, and Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s new series Dog’s Most Wanted had plenty of them in its series premiere. In a tweet during the show’s premiere on Wednesday, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star professed his love for them. Chapman’s fans love them too.

“Who loves the drone shots like me???” Chapman asked his fans on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Most of his fans were in agreement.

WHO LOVES THE DRONE SHOTS LIKE ME ??? #DogsMostWanted — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) September 5, 2019

“Loved the drone shots. Your show was awesome! Go get’em Dog. Thank you for making our country safer again. We love your family,” one fan wrote.

“They’re awesome!!!! Adds a whole other aspect to the hunt,” another chimed in.

“Great shots of impossible terrain to navigate! Glad everyone was ok at the end of the Kia clash!” another wrote.

“Wow dog you could see for days. Tech is so good for bounty hunting. Wow,” another fan tweeted.

Dog’s Most Wanted premiered on WGN America on Wednesday, earning the network its biggest ratings in two years. The premiere pulled in 1.7 million total viewers across all platforms, including 726,000 in the 25-54 age demographic. The episode earned 943,000 total viewers in Live+ same day numbers, according to Nielsen.

This was the highest-rated broadcast for WGN America since the Season 2 premiere of the scripted series Underground aired in March 2017. It drew so much attention that both #DogsMostWanted and #ThisOnesForBeth were trending among the Top 10 topics on Twitter Wednesday night.

The Dog’s Most Wanted premiere included plenty of action-packed moments, including a heart-pounding car chase. The team chased a fugitive named Willie Boy through the Hawaiian wilderness in Leland Chapman’s truck, which was almost ruined in the adventure. In one scene, Chapman’s late wife Beth Chapman got angry with one of Willie’s friends who refused to help them.

“I have lung cancer and I’m over here traipsing around in f—ing weather for this piece of s—,” Beth told the friend. “You can’t be trusted. Your word is s—.”

Willie was not captured, but Dog promised to catch him next.

The episode also included a scene filmed on Jan. 1, 2019, with Beth telling the cameras she had “incurable lung cancer.”

Dog’s Most Wanted began two months after Beth’s death on June 26 at age 51.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Chapman said in a statement in July. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

New episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted debut Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.