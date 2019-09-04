‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Dog the Bounty Hunter Sends Love to Justin Bieber After Drug Revelation

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman sent his support to Justin Bieber after the singer opened up to fans about mental health and drugs. The singer took to Instagram Monday to share a lengthy message opening up both his struggles which inspired the reality star to respond.

Chapman, who is preparing for the premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted on WGN America, shared his support for the singer on Twitter replying to Bieber’s message with a red heart.

Fans of the reality star replied to his sweet message, some connecting the dots that he the singer’s message might have pulled his heartstrings as he works through his grief over the death of his wife Beth Chapman.

“It will get better Dog. Just know Beth is no longer in pain and she is always with you [red heart emoji],” one user wrote.

Another one credited Bieber’s mother for the singer finding strength to work through his struggles.

“Having an incredible praying mom behind him no doubt saved him many times. His mother has inspired me to be the best single mom I can be and to always pray for my children. Big blessings Dog and team tonight on the eve of your big premire and thank you for always praying,” the fan commented.

Bieber’s lengthy message saw him reflect on how fame, drug abuse and his past relationships led him to a lot of pain saying “it’s hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life.”

“I went from a 13 year old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was,” he wrote on Instagram. “Everyone did everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility. By this point I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted. This is a very scary concept for anyone. By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world!”

He also admitted to doing “pretty heavy drugs” at age 19 as a consequence of struggling to manage the “ups and downs that come with being an entertainer.” He then said he is in a much better place now thanks to his marriage to Hailey Baldwin and his faith.

Dog’s Most Wanted, which will chronicle Dog and wife Beth Chapman hunting down the country’s most sought-after criminals in her last months of death, is set to premiere Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.