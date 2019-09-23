‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Pursues Criminal Through Caves in New Preview

The next episode of WGN America’s hit Dog’s Most Wanted takes the legendary bounty hunter to unfamiliar territory. He’ll be forced to hunt for his next fugitive through the caves and forests of Alabama.

A preview released for the next episode shows Duane “Dog” Chapman uncovering a cave network in the woods as he hunts for Bradford Houser. He is wanted on multiple felonies according to WTKR CBS 3, including home invasion and theft. The bounty hunting crew, including Chapman’s son Leland, tracked Houser to Morgan County, Alabama and its tricky conditions.

“This was an epic hunt,” Dog told the outlet. “To search and find a man who knows these woods and caves was a challenge – and took our team a few tries, but we were successful today.”

As the preview shows, the bounty hunting team searches homes, searching crawlspaces and ends up spying down into the dark of a cave against a fugitive who may be armed. The clips hints that someone might be shot at during the hunt, pushing that drama to its brink.

As WTKR notes, Leland Chapman was eventually the one to bring down Houser and put him in custody after four months on the run. Fans will get to see that play out when the episode airs on Wednesday but already got their taste of Leland’s return with episode three of Dog’s Most Wanted.

His role in this week’s episode was already hinted at by his late stepmom Beth back in March. She posted a snapshot of the two on Instagram and congratulated him for the capture in the caption.

“Had the best time with this guy last two weeks,” she wrote. “I love you [Leland Chapman] thank you for coming out to help us on our new show [Dog’s Most Wanted] on [WGN America] good job on Houser son!” the late reality star wrote at the time.

Leland Chapman has continued on after Beth’s passing, sustaining an injury in the first hunt following her death. He also set out on his own more recently, leading the The Leland Chapman Fugitive Recovery Service in capturing a fugitive in his home state Alabama earlier in the week.