Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Makes Disturbing Allegations Against Father Amid Family Feud

Duane 'Dog' Chapman's daughter Bonnie Chapman is making a series of disturbing allegations against the Dog the Bounty Hunter star amid their ongoing family feud. Chapman begins in a press release, acknowledging a previous story written by TMZ regarding her and her sister's lack of invitation to her father's wedding to Francie Frane.

Bonnie alleges that she received a text message from her father's fiancée, claiming that she was pushed out of the wedding due to her stance on certain political and social causes such as Black Lives Matter and her participation in Unleashed Entertainment's The System. She also claims that he disagreed with her decision not to stand with her father after he and his show Dog Unleashed being dropped from the streaming service for "using racial and homophobic epithets toward [Bonnie's] fellow cast members on the show."

She goes on, accusing Duane of cheating on her mother Beth on a number of occasions throughout their marriage –– one time being with a friend of Beth's while she was in the hospital battling throat cancer. "I hated him every time he did it, but I forgave him for that because I wanted a relationship with my dad. I thought I only had one parent left," she wrote. "My mom was a true leader, and believe it or not; she kept my dad focused on his career. We all know of his missteps, but my mom always stood by him."

The allegations don't end there. Bonnie adds that she faced threats of physical violence from her father as a child, but she's choosing to stand up to him as an adult by sharing that he's "dishonored" her mother in a number of ways since her passing. One of the ways being his alliance with megachurch pastor Greg Locke, who she claims "spews hate toward LGBTQ people almost constantly on his social media." Bonnie also said her father is against Black Lives Matter, refers to its supporters on occasion as "thugs" and that he commonly aligns himself with QAnon supporters and right-wing conspiracy theorists.

She closed: "I said before that I really didn't know why I wasn't invited to my dad's wedding. While I knew he was mad about being fired, he has only himself to blame. I thought my dad would be man enough to put family first, but it appears that man died with my mother."

