Dog the Bounty Hunter and Wife Beth Chapman Starring in New Series ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’

Dog the Bounty Hunter and his wife Beth Chapman are coming back to TV, with the couple starring in a new series titled Dog’s Most Wanted.

The reality show will air on WGN, and will be the network’s first ever unscripted series.

According to Us Weekly, Dog’s Most Wanted will be a 10-part series that will follow Dog and Chapman as they hunt down criminals who appear on the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’ Most Wanted Fugitives lists.

No specific premiere date has been announced, but the series will debut sometime in 2019.

Dog has commented on his big return to TV by tweeting out, “We can’t wait #DogWgna #DogPound meet [Red Arrow Studios] we’re all going to be together for awhile.”

#DogPound REGULATORS MOUNT UP !! It’s been a long time please thank @wgnamerica

In a subsequent tweet, Dog added, “#DogPound REGULATORS MOUNT UP !! It’s been a long time please thank [WGN America,] And set your DVRs for the best show on television.”

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system,” 66-year-old Dog said in an official statement. “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

Chapman has also commented on the upcoming new series, announcing to her Twitter followers that, “We’re back!”

“#DogPound meet [WGN America,] an exceptional network who heard your Plea to bring us back now everyone follow [WGN America] and use #DogWgna when saying thank you,” she added.

Dog and Beth grew into stardom with their hit A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired from 2004 until 2012. After that it began airing in syndication the following year.

They returned briefly in 2017 for the special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which followed Chapman’s battle with throat cancer.

More recently, Chapman was forced to undergo emergency surgery related to her cancer prognosis, with doctors confirming that it has in fact returned.

No word at this time on how much of Chapman’s new cancer fight will be depicted in Dog’s Most Wanted.