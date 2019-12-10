‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Unearths Another Photo Taken by Late Wife Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman shared another photo taken by his late wife, Beth Chapman, on Instagram Monday. The beautiful photo shows the Chapmans’ home in Colorado, covered in snow and taken last winter. Chapman’s Instagram followers fell in love with the photo immediately.

“A PHOTO BETH TOOK FROM OUR HOME IN COLORADO LAST WINTER,” Chapman wrote in the caption.

Chapman included the caption Beth wrote when she first posted it on Instagram. “It’s so beautiful I love waking up to this,” Beth’s caption read.

Fans loved the post, and many let Dog know he is still in their thoughts and prayers.

“Very beautiful. I’m sure it holds many wonderful memories… Blessings to you and your family,” one fan wrote.

“I can imagine this was her depiction of beauty,” another wrote.

“Very beautiful and stunning! Happy holidays to you and your family Dog!!” one fan chimed in.

“That is beautiful,” another fan wrote of the photo.

Chapman has been looking back on his life with Beth lately, especially with the holidays coming up. On Sunday, he shared a photo taken in Hawaii with Beth and other family members there. Chapman did not add much in the caption, only including the hashtag “throwback.”

Beth died on June 26 at age 51, following a battle with throat and lung cancer. Before her death, she filmed the first season of WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted, which aired this fall. Episodes showed heartbreaking scenes that included Chapman helping Beth through her cancer treatments.

Since Beth’s death, Chapman has continued to mourn his loss on social media and in interviews. Lately though, he has had to deal with persistent fake rumors of his death. Last month, he even shared a photo with TMZ showing him holding a sign reading, “I’m alive!” and holding a copy of the Denver Post.

Chapman and his team have also been forced to fight fake social media accounts set up by scammers pretending to be him. On Nov. 25, Chapman’s team even shared a photo of a fake ID a Facebook account was using to dupe followers into thinking the page was run by the reality TV star.

“We found out a scammer on Facebook is using fake ID for [Dog the Bounty Hunter]. He has been reported, but feel free to email the fake at duaneleechapman1@gmail.com,” Chapman’s team wrote in a tweet. “Dog will never ever contact you directly on Facebook nor ask you for money, gift cards or anything else.”

Thankfully, Chapman is alive and well, even after a recent health scare. Chapman recently told his fans he was “feeling much better” and was working out at the gym regularly.