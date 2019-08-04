‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Store Burglary Reportedly Believed to Be ‘Inside Job’

Authorities believe there might be more to the story behind the Dog the Bounty Hunter family store being burglarized. The Colorado establishment was robbed and vandalized last week, and law enforcement seems to believe the incident might have been an inside job.

Sources told The Blast that police have “several leads” on who might be behind the burglary at Duane “Dog” and Beth Chapman‘s souvenir shop in Edgewater, Colorado.

The outlet reported authorities are only looking at individuals who have knowledge of the store’s operations. The suspect, or suspects, broke into the store by smashing through the front door and targeting several merchandise items of “high value,” as well as priceless family heirlooms.

The personal items were reportedly arranged in the store as a makeshift memorial to Beth following her death at the end of June at the age of 51 following a battle with throat cancer.

Chapman confirmed the store was broken into on Twitter and offered a cash reward for anyone with information about the burglary. “The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead,” he tweeted in the early hours of Friday morning. “LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!”

The family also released a statement Friday about the burglary.

“The official Dog and Beth merchandise store was robbed on Thursday. Not only did the thieves take thousands of dollars of clothing, these criminals took priceless personal belongings of our beloved Beth, including tributes to her kindly left by our amazing fans,” the statement from the family read. “We are working with our friends in law enforcement to find these perpetrators, and are offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information about their identity. To who ever did this, you better watch out. Dog is coming for you.”

The burglary comes as the family continues to mourn the loss of Beth. Dog recently opened up to press, revealing he has not been able to return to Hawaii since Beth’s memorial.

“I don’t know what to do. As long as I stay bounty hunting it’s the only thing that keeps my mind off how things are right now. I just have to keep working!” Duane told Radar Online earlier this week.

“Being alone is really bad. I sent most of the family home [to Hawaii] but I have [our two youngest children] Bonnie Jo and Garry boy here,” he said.

“Hawaii is off limits to my heart at the moment!” he added. “I’m just taking each day as it comes!”

Duane and Beth will be seen on their new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, on WGN America. The new show will see Duane targeting some of the country’s most wanted fugitives, and will also chronicle the final months of the Chapman family matriarch’s life.

The show premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.