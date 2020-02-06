‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star’s Rumored Girlfriend Moon Angell Notably Absent From His Birthday Dinner

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman celebrated his birthday recently on Tuesday, Feb. 4 (his actual birth date is Feb. 2). While Chapman appeared to pose for a photo with family and friends who attended the celebration, fans noticed that one person was noticeably absent from the festivities — his rumored girlfriend, Moon Angell.

As seen in a photo posted by his friend, Richard Moore, Chapman celebrated his birthday with those closest to him, including some friends and his children, daughter Bonnie Chapman and son Garry Chapman. However, Angell, who is widely rumored to be Chapman’s girlfriend, wasn’t seen in the snap. It’s unclear if she wasn’t at the event or whether she simply chose not to pose for the group picture.

“A true reminder tonight about the importance of just being there for one another and celebrating together!” Moore captioned the Instagram photo. “Happy Birthday @duanedogchapman …I truly love you man!”

The rumors about Chapman and Angell’s relationship first sparked up earlier this year thanks to a preview clip from the pair’s appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. In the clip, it appeared as though the Dog the Bounty Hunter star was proposing to Angell, who was a close friend of his late wife, Beth Chapman.

However, after the episode aired in full in early February, it was revealed that the “proposal” was simply a bit that the two put on in order to confirm that their relationship was strictly platonic.

“I think this will put a stop to a lot of this,” Chapman said, as PEOPLE reported. “Moon Angell will you marry me?”

“What? No,” Angell replied in shock. “We’re friends Duane. I love you as a friend.”

“I know, but I want everyone else to know,” the reality star replied.

The pair further opened up about the state of their relationship later on in the episode.

“To me, he will always be my best friend,” Angell said. “I don’t see myself thinking past that.”

In turn, Chapman called Angell his “dearest friend” and that she has made his world “brighter” as he continues to mourn his late wife, who passed away after a long battle with throat cancer in June 2019.

“Beth was my best friend,” Angell added. “Duane is my best friend. I’m not crossing that line.”