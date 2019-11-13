‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Weighs in on Trump Impeachment Hearings

Dog the Bounty Hunter star “Baby Lyssa” Chapman has weighed in on the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump, saying how it amazes her in 2019 that “I’m watching room full of mostly White Rich Men, decided the future of our country.” She also added hashtags for “impeachment hearings” and “just saying.” The post has sparked a lot of chatter from her fans and followers, with one tweeting back. “Great observation! Not to mention the childish rhetoric between the parties!”

I watched Nixon with my Dad and watched Clinton. Praise this country for the constitution not political parties. Hugs Lyssa! — C McCutcheonCramer (@Cindymaccramer) November 13, 2019

“Me too. Yet, here we are. It seems to always be 1 step forward, 100 back. Sad, that everyone can’t come together for the good of America,” another person wrote.

“Did you miss history classes??? That’s been happening since about 1776,” someone else quipped.

Throw your hat in the ring babygirl. You’d have my vote ❤🌻 — bullpucky2 (@PersingerP) November 13, 2019

Chapman and her followers are certainly not the only people commenting on the hearing, as many other social media users are also chiming in.

“Look kids, I’ll watch the impeachment hearings or I’ll watch The Irishman, I ain’t doing both,” comedian and actor Billy Eichner joked.

.@RepAdamSchiff concludes impeachment testimony by saying Republicans’ claims that he met the whistleblower or knows the whistleblower’s identity are false https://t.co/O6ybmtHEg0 pic.twitter.com/GhE0xAyZHE — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 13, 2019

“Chairman [Rep. Adam Schiff] is presiding over this impeachment inquiry hearing with unflappable poise, unfailing fairness, unceasing patience. He never rose to the bait from GOP partisans, yet allowed both sides ample time. A master class,” CNN political contributor Paul Begala said.

“The impeachment hearings remind me of the Kavanaugh hearings,” someone else tweeted. “Credible but narrow witness testimony that will be ignored, GOP shouting, greed, evil & horrors on full display, and a disheartening reminder that the Democrats in charge still have no idea how to defeat the bad guys.”

“A sign of Trump’s unbending commitment to rooting out corruption is seen in the fact that he has President Erdogan—a man whose invasion of northern Syria he blessed—in the Oval as House Republicans tout his corruption-fighting bonafides in House impeachment proceedings,” journalist Sam Stein commented.

At this time, President Trump has not been impeached, as the purpose of the hearing is to determine if lawmakers feel that he should be.

Photo Credit: A&E