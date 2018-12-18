Dog the Bounty Hunter Poses With Beth Chapman During ‘Family Tradition’ After Cancer Diagnosis

Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife Beth are keeping their holiday spirit alive despite the devastating news last month that Beth’s cancer had returned.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter couple looks classy posing together in coordinating formal outfits while on a family trip to dinner and a show in a photo Beth shared to Instagram Monday.

“Family Tradition. Theater with the kids for Christmas .. And Churchill’s for dinner,” she captioned the photo.

Beth looks happy and healthy in the new photo, despite undergoing emergency surgery in late November for a “blockage” in her throat that doctors later determined to have been the return of her cancer. Beth spent most of last year recovering from a September 2017 surgery to remove cancer in her throat before, and Dog revealed following news of her devastating diagnosis that the disease’s resurgence is considered “incurable.”

The couple has been through a lot in their more than 30 years together, and Dog told Us Weekly last week that Beth has been trying to keep things as normal as possible throughout this health crisis.

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything,” he said. “Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!’”

As for treatment and pain management, Dog said Beth is determined to stay away from hard-hitting drugs.

“Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her. Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it,” he explained. “She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription.”

Beth has been relatively stoic in the face of her prognosis, telling fans on social media after news broke, “Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road,” with the hashtags for “faith,” “love” and “stay humble pray.”

Dog has also been relying on his faith to get him through.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it… I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” he continued to Us. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Beth Chapman