‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Lyssa Chapman Displays Sultry Dance Moves on Costa Rican Vacation With Fiancee Leiana Evensen

Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter Lyssa Chapman is currently enjoying a sunny vacation in Costa Rica with fiancee Leiana Evensen. The two were engaged back in 2017 and fans are anxiously awaiting their nuptials. It has been a slight delay, especially with the loss of stepmom Beth Chapman, but the couple seems happy for the time being and that’s what matters.

Chapman has been sharing quite a few fun looks at the Costa Rican trip on her social media, including a short clip of her dancing the Merengue with a fella that her fans had to admit was “fine,” which Chapman agreed.

Her fans were quick to celebrate her moves and drop some compliments along the way.

“For someone who isn’t Spanish you did great. It is awesome to see others enjoy our music! Have a great time,” one fan wrote.

“[Just] like your dad you are a good dancer,” another fan added.

“You should go on [Dancing With the Stars],” a third fan suggested.

While it wouldn’t be surprising to see the former bounty hunter appear on the reality competition series, fans might be more interested in seeing her father’s dance moves.

Before the night out dancing, Chapman shared a bit of a hike with Evensen and ended up running into some monkeys.

“So this happened ! Having the time of my life with the love of my life,” Chapman wrote in the caption for the photo.

The couple was all smiles in the rest of their photos to this point, even sharing a smooch earlier in the week while hanging around the beach.

Chapman’s happy trip is likely a much-needed reprieve from the recent drama that hit her family. After the loss of Beth earlier in the summer, her father also landed in the hospital with a heart issue that was later revealed to be a pulmonary embolism.

She was on hand with father Duane during his interview with Dr. Oz and shared a bit of gratitude towards the TV physician.

“Very grateful for [Dr. Oz] coming to help my dad,” Chapman wrote in the caption of a photo alongside Oz.

Luckily, Duane Chapman seems focused on being healthier and his family is moving on to enjoy life a bit more. It’s something they all deserve at this point.