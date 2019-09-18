‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Lyssa Chapman Says Dad Duane Is ‘On the Mend’ Alongside Tribute to Stepmom Beth

Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter Lyssa Chapman is getting to relax a little as father Duane “Dog” Chapman recovers at home following his hospitalization over the weekend. “Baby Lyssa” took to Instagram Tuesday with a gallery of photos from her Colorado hike, explaining she was able to get back out into nature now that her dad is “on the mend,” even paying tribute to late stepmother Beth Chapman with her attire.

“Dad is on the mend so I got to run out for a fun hike today,” she wrote alongside the gallery. “I forgot my shoes in Hawaii so I wore of pair of [Beth Chapman’s] up. She would have loved this #HikeColorado #theincline #manitousprings #missingbae.”

After reports surfaced that Dog had suffered a heart attack over the weekend, the bounty hunter’s team revealed he is recovering at home after being released from the hospital Monday night.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably. He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement,” they said in a statement to The Blast. “While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

TMZ also reported that while the chest pains that sent Dog to the hospital were feared to be a heart attack, upon running more tests, including an angiogram, doctors determined he was suffering from complications related to high blood pressure and stress.

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

