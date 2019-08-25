‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Granddaughter Abbie Chapman Mourns Death of Friend

Abbie Mae Chapman, the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter star “Baby Lyssa,” is mourning the loss of a friend. Chapman, who recently graduated High school, revealed that a friend from school recently passed away. She shared a photo with the young man, Micheal Quijano, and called him “one of the greatest people” she’s known and “one of the few people in this world who was purely light.”

Details about how exactly Quijano passed are not publicly available.

Chapman turned comments off on the post, but it has been liked 581 times, with at least one love one of the Chapman family, uncle Garry Chapman’s girlfriend Annikya Lei, liking the post.

This is unfortunately not the only toss loss Abbie has faced in 2019. Chapman’s stepgrandmother, Beth Chapman, died on June 26 after succumbing to lung cancer. Beth was married to Lyssa’s father Duane “Dog” Chapman, the renown bounty hunter known for his shows Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and Dog’s Most Wanted.

Chapman has publicly expressed her sadness about Beth’s death, sharing photo memorials on Instagram. After her passing, she also revealed that she was carrying her spirit with her as she carried on in life.

In a July 14 post, she shared a gallery of pictures from the Colorado Renaissance Festival. In the post’s caption, she solemnly said it was “not the same” without Beth, but knew that the late reality star would have “loved” the occasion.

