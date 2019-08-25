‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Granddaughter Abbie Chapman Mourns Death of Friend

Abbie Mae Chapman, the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter star “Baby Lyssa,” is mourning the loss of a friend. Chapman, who recently graduated High school, revealed that a friend from school recently passed away. She shared a photo with the young man, Micheal Quijano, and called him “one of the greatest people” she’s known and “one of the few people in this world who was purely light.”
View this post on Instagram
Micheal Quijano was one of the greatest people I have ever known in my life. He was an amazing artist, he could outrun everyone on the track and then go watch anime for five hours afterward. He was funny and kind and thoughtful in ways no one else could ever be. He was one of the few people in this world who could make you smile with just a few words, he deserved so much more than what he was given, he was one of the few people in this world who was purely light and that light will be sorely missed… Rest In Peace Micheal, thank you for everything you did and for all of the memories we shared.
Details about how exactly Quijano passed are not publicly available.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Chapman turned comments off on the post, but it has been liked 581 times, with at least one love one of the Chapman family, uncle Garry Chapman’s girlfriend Annikya Lei, liking the post.
This is unfortunately not the only toss loss Abbie has faced in 2019. Chapman’s stepgrandmother, Beth Chapman, died on June 26 after succumbing to lung cancer. Beth was married to Lyssa’s father Duane “Dog” Chapman, the renown bounty hunter known for his shows Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt and Dog’s Most Wanted.
Chapman has publicly expressed her sadness about Beth’s death, sharing photo memorials on Instagram. After her passing, she also revealed that she was carrying her spirit with her as she carried on in life.
View this post on Instagram
Not the same without Grandma but it was a great day she would’ve loved ♥️
In a July 14 post, she shared a gallery of pictures from the Colorado Renaissance Festival. In the post’s caption, she solemnly said it was “not the same” without Beth, but knew that the late reality star would have “loved” the occasion.
Photo Credit: A&E