‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans See a Lot of Beth Chapman in Jamie Pilar’s Racy New Dress Photo

Jamie Pilar Chapman appears to channel her late mother-in-law Beth Chapman on one of her latest Instagram posts. The Dog’s Most Wanted personality took to social media to show off a new pair of boots and flaunt her fashion sense.

The model’s shoes and her caption seemed to remind a few of her followers of the Chapman family matriarch, who passed way in June at the age of 51 following a long battle with throat and lung cancer.

“The worlds at your feet. So make sure you are wearing great shoes!” Jaime wrote on the caption of the photo earlier this week, also tagging Fashion Nova.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Pilar Chapman on Sep 16, 2019

One follower responded to the photo, writing, “Sounds like something auntie [Beth Chapman] would say. You look beautiful. [blue heart emoji].”

Another replied, “This statement reminds me of Beth. [two red heart emojis] Great shoes. [shoe emoji].”

“That is definitely something Beth believed in. She always had the most awesome shoes on,” another one commented.

The model’s post came as the Chapman family dealt with Duane “Dog” Chapman’s health scare, which led to his hospitalization over the weekend. While initial reports said the reality star had a heart attack, it was later revealed the reality star was suffering from complications related to high blood pressure and stress.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably. He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement,” Dog’s rep said in a statement to The Blast. “While he is following doctor’s orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG’S ORDERS and watch Dog’s Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

Dog’s Most Wanted was originally set to premiere in 2020, but the premiere was pushed forward after Beth’s death to honor her legacy. The series centers around Beth and Dog working to chase down some of the country’s most wanted fugitives. The series also gives fans an intimate look at Beth’s final months battling her condition.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog previously said in a statement in July. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.