One of Beth Chapman's close friends is revealing one of the last things she told him before the Dog the Bounty Hunter star's death due to cancer in June 2019. Richard Moore, who is part of the reality TV show's team, took to Instagram to share a memory of his last dinner with Beth and Dog together alongside a special photo.

Moore revealed in the caption of the group photo that this is the last dinner he had with both Dog and Beth, during which he said the Dog the Bounty Hunter matriarch commiserated with Moore's father, who was also battling cancer. "This is also when she told me that the end was near and asked me to make sure I was there for [Duane "Dog" Chapman]," the Chapman family friend continued. "She was an amazing woman who's (sic) spirit will continue to live on."

In the months following Beth's death, Dog has found love again in fiancée Francie Frane, to whom he proposed earlier this month after first bonding over their mutual loss of a spouse. Frane told The Sun she "wasn't expecting [the proposal] at all," saying Dog had surprised her with "all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit."

"'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you,'" she remembered Dog saying before getting down on one knee and popping the question, telling the outlet there was no way she could have turned the emotional proposal down. While the two are still dedicated to to honoring their late spouses, Dog was also quick to shut down the "haters" who think they moved on too fast, quipping, "I probably arrested half of them."

Frane added that while there will always be people who think they "did this wrong" or moved on too fast, the truth of the matter is that both of them spent years caring for and loving their sick spouses. "We know that God brought us together and that's why we don't believe that it's too soon," she continued, adding that both have done their fair share of "screaming and crying and asking why" in regards to the death of their spouses. "We don't believe that it's too soon," she concluded.