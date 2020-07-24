Duane 'Dog' Chapman Shares New Photo of Filming and Fans Go Berserk
Dog's Most Wanted may have come to an end in 2019, but series star Duane "Dog" Chapman isn't done with his time in front of the camera. On Thursday, the famed bounty hunter and reality TV star sent fans into a frenzy after he took to Twitter with a brand new photo showing himself sitting behind the wheel with a camera rolling, writing, "[Dog Unleashed]."
#DogUnleashed pic.twitter.com/wu1Q4yRUVa— Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 23, 2020
The new photo came as a shock to many, as Chapman's most recent series, Dog's Most Wanted, came to an end in the fall of 2019, chronicling the final days of his late wife Beth Chapman, who died of cancer in June of 2019. With WGN having no intentions of airing a second season, some had believed that Chapman's days on the small screen could possibly be coming to an end, though he recently announced that he would be getting his entire family in on the fun with a new reality series, Dog's Dirty Dozen. Chapman, confirming the new series on Always Evolving With Coach Mike Bayer, said all 12 of his children will appear on the series alongside him.
Chapman's Thursday first-look photo at filming for the series certainly pumped up the excitement among his fanbase, who have loved watching him chase down bad guys for decades. Within minutes of its posting, the image garnered hundreds of likes and plenty of comments. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to Chapman's latest photo.
