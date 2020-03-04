‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Tweets Support to Nashville After Tornado Destroys Downtown

Following the devastating tornado in Nashville, Tennessee early Tuesday morning, Duane “Dog” Chapman has joined the ranks of celebrities sending their support. The storms hit Music City overnight and tore through downtown Nashville and Middle Tennessee, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. On Tuesday afternoon, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star offered his condolences.

Sending prayers and ❤️out to Nashville today — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) March 3, 2020

According to The Associated Press, the death toll from the tornado is currently at 22, although that number is expected to go up as rescue workers continue to wade through the wreckage. More than 40 buildings and homes were destroyed, including The Basement East, a popular music venue. Roughly 67,000 people remain without power, while more than30 rescue workers have suffered injuries during the recovery efforts so far.

Chapman joins a number of noteworthy musicians paying tribute to the city on social media, including Keith Urban, Reba McEntire and Kelsea Ballerini. Country music superstar Dolly Parton also tweeted out her message in a video clip.

“Well I’m here on the job today because as they say, the show must go on,” Parton said. “But we had a lot of damage out in our area; I know a lot of Nashville was devastated with the storms. I just wanted all of you to know that we are all with you, and hope your family’s OK, and your property’s going to be able to get mended pretty soon, get your lives back on. I just wanted you to know you’re being thought of, and we love you.”

Meanwhile, Chapman is set to make an appearance on an upcoming episode of Dr. Phil to discuss proposed bail reform, which would prevent people who commit misdemeanors from being held under cash-only bail, while having judges review bail determinations in an expedited fashion. Some states are mulling moving it from 30 days down to 14.

Chapman, who’s opposed to the issue, has been actively opposed to reforms like this in the past. He was particularly vocal in 2016 and 2017 when his late wife, Beth Chapman, was campaigning for the office of Professional Bail Agents of the United States.

On Tuesday, Dr. Phil himself teased the upcoming episode, promising a conversation about “a controversial new law that will allow thousands of people accused of low-level crimes to be released onto the streets without bail.”