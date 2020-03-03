Nashville Tornado: Keith Urban Sends Message to Victims Throughout Tennessee

As the death toll from the Nashville tornado continues to rise, Keith Urban is speaking out about the storm. Urban posted a heartfelt message on social media, sending his well wishes to those affected by the tornado.

"Sending love and prayers to all affected by the tornadoes last night throughout Tennessee," Urban posted.

Urban is far from the only country artist who has expressed sadness over the destruction in and around Music City.

"Well I'm here on the job today, because as they say, the show must go on," Dolly Parton shared in a video posted on social media. "But we had a lot of damage out in our area; I know a lot of Nashville was devastated with the storms. I just wanted all of you to know that we are all with you, and hope your family's OK, and your property's going to be able to get mended pretty soon, get your lives back on. I just wanted you to know you're being thought of, and we love you.

"Sorry that it all happened to all of us, but we're OK," she added. "To those that really lost family members, I'm sorry about that, and our prayers are with you. I just wanted to shout out and say, 'We're with you.'"

"My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the Nashville area affected by the tornado last night," Reba McEntire posted. "Even if the tornado didn't hit our personal space, we are all affected because we are Nashvillians. My heart hurts for Nashville this morning."

"Oh nashville," Kelsea Ballerini tweeted. "Broken heart very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing."

The death toll is currently at 22, with the number expected to rise as rescue workers continue their recovery efforts. More than 40 buildings and homes were destroyed, including the popular music venue, The Basement East.

