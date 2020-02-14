‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Cries Discussing Late Wife Beth in Interview Before Valentine’s Day

Friday is bound to be a difficult day for Duane “Dog” Chapman, as the Dog The Bounty Hunter star marks the first Valentine’s Day since his beloved Beth Chapman died in June. In a tear-jerking interview with Entertainment Tonight this week, Chapman said he is still mourning he, eight months late. He also explained why his daughters have been so outspoken against his relationship with Moon Angell.

“Oh, I miss her,” Chapman told ET on Thursday. “Eight months, that’s the worst part, it seems like yesterday and they say ‘time heals all wounds.’ No, it doesn’t.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chapman said what he misses the most is Beth’s “comments, her touch, her smell” and her encouragement.

“Her encouragement, her, ‘I am going to hire a real bounty hunter if you don’t catch this guy,’” Chapman said. “Her teasing me, her [saying], ‘We say the blessing before we eat.’”

Chapman said he does not like admitting Beth was everything to him “because I am such a macho, macho man. But she was the glue that held my family together. So now I got to redo it and re-staple everybody… and we are all kind of brawling right now.”

The Chapman family has been struggling through two recent dramas. Chapman’s relationship with Angell has been criticized by his daughter Lyssa Chapman and step-daughter Cecily Chapman. Lyssa was also arrested last month on harassment charges.

“Well, the girls are very upset because of other girls I’d be looking at,” Chapman told ET. “Or they may say, ‘Dad, they just like you because you are Dog the Bounty Hunter. They don’t like you because you are Dwayne or Dad.’ The boys are like, ‘Dad, you know, if you love them, if you like them, we are for you or whatever you decide.’”

Last month, Chapman shocked fans and his family by proposing to Angell on The D. Oz Show. The full clip revealed he did it to prove Angell would say no because they are only close friends. In his new ET interview though, Dog admitted he has been spending more time with her because he is “very lonesome” and Angell was close friends with Beth.

“When you lose a spouse, man or woman, you are looking for that again,” he told ET. “So you look for that and for someone to tell you that, it kind of stopped me dead in my tracks. I’m like, wow, so she’s kind of cold-blooded. She knows how to stop me and that’s kind of a direct point.”

Chapman was sue Angell would say no, but he admitted to being afraid of what could happen if she said yes.

“When I said it, I think I was about ready to cry, but I knew that she would say no, and once she said no, that did it,” he said. “And 98 percent of the rumors went away, the lies went away.”

Beth died in June at age 51, following a battle with throat and lung cancer. The last moments of her life wee caught on camera for WGN America’s Dog’s Most Wanted, which aired last fall.

Photo credit: Getty Images