‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Continues to Expose Imposters on Social Media Amid Death Rumors

Like many celebrities at his level of fame, Dog The Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman has been faced with countless social media accounts claiming to be run by him. On Wednesday, his team called out another fake account, this time on Instagram. The latest message came while Chapman combated fake death rumors, telling TMZ late last month he is alive and well.

“Today’s fake account is [duanelee66]. Another pathetic fake,” Chapman’s team posted on Instagram, reports The Blast. “There are so many of them. We have seen them on every platform pretty much. I did some searching last night and found multiple fake accounts for so many different well-known people.”

This is not the first time Chapman’s team has let fans know about fake accounts to avoid. On Nov. 25, they told fans about a Facebook scammer using a fake Colorado ID with Chapman’s face.

“We found out a scammer on Facebook is using fake ID for [DogBountyHunter]. He has been reported, but feel free to email the fake at duaneleechapman1@gmail.com,” the tweet read. “Dog will never ever contact you directly on Facebook nor ask you for money, gift cards or anything else.”

In the immediate aftermath of Beth Chapman’s death in June, Chapman and their daughter Bonnie Chapman called out scammers for selling knock-off merchandise with the image of Chapman’s wife.

“Any t-shirts with Beth’s likeness not from thebountystore.com is not authorized. Please do not buy these t-shirts, please report these ads and tag Bonnie if you see them,” Chapman tweeted at the time.

Bonnie also faced issues with fake accounts claiming to be her, and called them out in June.

Back on Nov. 20, Chapman took to TMZ to disprove another fake story about him being dead. He shared a photo with the outlet, showing him holding a copy of The Denver Post and a piece of paper with “I’m alive!” written on it.

The photo was in response to a message that went viral on Facebook, claiming he “didn’t survive his second attack.”

“PLEASE STOP PAYING ATTENTION TO THE FAKE POSTS ABOUT MY DEATH. I LOVE YOU ALL!!” Chapman tweeted on Dec. 4, proving that the fake reports continue to circulate.

Chapman is best known for his role on Dog the Bounty Hunter, and recently starred in the first season of Dog’s Most Wanted for WGN America. The season included the final episodes with Beth, who died in June at age 52 after a battle with throat and lung cancers.

