‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Daughter Cecily Chapman Pays Tribute to Late Mother Beth During Pristine Walk on Hawaii Beach

Cecily Chapman had her mother Beth on her mind during a recent stroll on the beach. The Dog the Bounty Hunter personality took to Instagram Tuesday to share a stunning photo of the Hawaiian beach during a walk, and included a tribute to her mother, who passed away at the age of 51 in June after a long battle with lung and throat cancer.

“Beach Walk Hussling [green heart emoji] #ForBeth,” Cecily wrote in the caption of the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the beloved reality television family took to the comments section to share kind words for Cecily, as well as to remember the Beth’s legacy.

“Wishing I was there too!!! My thoughts & prayers are with you and your family this holiday season! Best advice I can give you is do whatever you need to do to get through it. Your mum will ALWAYS be with you guys!!!” One fan wrote.

Cecily’s followers were also dazzled by the photo of the crystal waters of the Hawaiian beach.

“Does water actually look this clear when you’re in it or is this just an illusion from far away?” One fan wondered.

“Breathtakingly Beautiful [red heart]. I hope to see that someday,” another user wrote.

“My dream vacation! One day we will visit there,” another user commented.

Beth has been on her family’s mind ever since she died earlier this year, but the holiday season has inspired many of them to speak out on how much their miss her. Bonnie Chapman recently revealed on Instagram she had been taking a break from social media because the loss of her mother has weighed heavily during the start of the holiday season.

“I haven’t been posting lately, the holidays have been kinda sad without my mom,” the caption began. “I don’t want to get into it, just know I’m struggling a bit and that’s why I haven’t been posting. Pease be patient with me during these next month. I barely can be excited about turning 21, my birthday is my favorite holiday. I love being surrounded by people I love, this year there will just be one person gone but it feels like there’s this massive gaping hole where she was.”

Duane “Dog” Chapman has also dealt with some drama this week as rumors swirled online he had passed away. The reality star took to social media Wednesday to debunk the rumors, with many fans sharing their support as online trolls spark the online reports.

“I didn’t believe those posts,” one fan replied on Twitter. “You can’t believe anything you see on Facebook anymore. You got too much to live for. Hope whoever started the awful rumor got there 5 seconds of fame they wanted. Peace and Love Dog.”