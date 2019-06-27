Dog the Bounty Hunter Consoled by ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actress Kristen Renton Following Wife Beth Chapman’s Death

Sons of Anarchy actress Kristen Renton is sending her support to Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s Duane “Dog” Chapman. On Wednesday, Chapman made the heartbreaking announcement that his wife, Beth Chapman, had “hiked the stairway to heaven” following her battle with cancer, tragically adding that he would “see you on the other side.”

Since the news of her passing was announced, many have flooded Chapman’s post to send their condolences and pay their respects.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taking to Twitter just shortly after news of her passing, Renton wrote that she was “so very sorry for your loss.”

Chapman had first been diagnosed with cancer in September of 2017, though after undergoing a 13-hour procedure to remove the mass, a process that was chronicled in the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, she was declared cancer free.

In November of 2018, after being rushed to the hospital and after undergoing an emergency surgery, the Chapman’s made the tragic announcement that doctors had discovered her cancer had returned and had spread to other parts of her body.

Beth passed away on Wednesday, June 26 surrounded by her family, including her husband, who announced her death on Twitter. She was 51.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote just before noon eastern. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Beth had been at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu under a medically-induced coma since Saturday when she was admitted following a reported “choking incident” at home. Her condition had been reported as “touch and go” and it was said that she was not expected to survive.

After news of her death broke, plenty of tributes poured in from Beth’s family, friends, fans, and even WGN, which is set to air the couple’s new show, Dog’s Most Wanted.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that [Beth Chapman] lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, all of us at #WGNAmerica will miss her tremendously,” they wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with [Dog the Bounty Hunter], her family, loved ones and millions of fans.”

Beth is survived by her husband and their four children: Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman, and Dominic Davis. According to The Blast, per her final wishes, her remains will be cremated.