Dog the Bounty Hunter Breaks Down Giving Update on Wife

It’s been a few months since Beth Chapman’s cancer diagnosis was revealed and now her husband Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is tearfully opening up about what the couple has been going through.

“She woke up once in the middle of the night and she’s like, ‘Honey, Im gonna die.’ I said, ‘No, you’re not gonna die and I’m not gonna hear that.’ She goes, ‘Yes, I am. You’re so stupid, how are you gonna make it by yourself?’ It has brought us closer,” Dog said while becoming very choked up.

“I’ve been with her since she was 19, she’s almost 100. Every picture I see of us together, I remember where it was. It just makes all those moments that you shared love a lot more real when that could be what you’re left with: just the moments. It was hard as s–t.” He adds about the day she had her surgery: “It was the worst day I’ve ever been through,” he added.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Dog also shared his thoughts and feelings on the two-hour special that will air on A&E which focuses on he and Chapman’s journey through her battle with cancer.

“[Beth] was like, ‘I’ve got to show them how to beat this Big Daddy! I’ve shown them how to capture fugitives, how to give second chances, I’ve got to show them how to beat this,’” Dog said. “I just was stunned.”

Chapman also opened up about why she felt doing the special necessary. “We’ve shared almost our whole lives with fans. We’ve shared the ups and downs of this family with our fans for the last 15 years of our lives,” the 50-year-old said.

“So it made perfect sense that we should share something so intimate with them as well. Our rabid fan base has been so loyal to us. It just didn’t make sense to try to hide something like this. The amount of love and support and genuine outpouring of grace our fans have shown has helped us get though some of the darkest moments of our lives right now,” she concluded