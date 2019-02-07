‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Urges Boycott of Radio Station After Comments About Her Cancer

Beth Chapman is asking her followers to boycott a Hawaiian radio station for making fun of and harassing her and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman in the midst of her cancer battle.

How LOW do you have to be to talk bad about a woman fighting lung cancer. Giving away Eminem tickets for your worst story about us ? Really 🤨 Wonder how their advertiser would like this 🧐 maybe we should put #Boycott1043 //t.co/td1Kw7iEQz — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) February 6, 2019

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Twitter to call out the station, Power 104.3, for bullying her, her husband and their family while on air. She asked her followers to boycott the station and report it to the FCC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“How LOW do you have to be to talk bad about a woman fighting lung cancer,” Chapman began on Wednesday. “Giving away Eminem tickets for your worst story about us? Really?”

I think it’s so gross and without taste that @power1043 makes fun of us everyday they make jokes about my cancer they blocked me so I couldn’t see the hateful shit they are saying it’s everyday why would folks in Hawaii need them to spread hate @imcandacekay she also blocked me — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) February 6, 2019

“I think it’s so gross and without taste that @power1043 makes fun of us everyday,” she continued in a different tweet, adding that the radio personalities on the station “make jokes about my cancer.”

“They blocked me so I couldn’t see the hateful s— they are saying,” she wrote, adding that “it’s everyday [sic].”

“When radio hosts go to [sic] far should they be held personally liable? Should they be able to bully a person to death?!” she wrote. “I think the laws are pretty clear about invoking a person to anger or to depression.”

When radio hosts go to far should they be held personally liable ? Should they be able to bully a person to death ? ! I think the laws are pretty clear about invoking a person to anger or to depression . — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) February 6, 2019

After saying that the radio station and its personalities blocked her on social media, Chapman wrote, “They think if they block us that we won’t be heard.” She added that the station bullied her every day “to the point [where] someone’s gonna take legal action.”

Fans of Chapman, who is set to appear in a new show with her husband called Dog’s Most Wanted, quickly tweeted at the radio station and called the phone number Chapman provided to voice their concerns over the alleged bullying.

Chapman began chemotherapy treatments for her throat cancer in January, her and her husband’s lawyer told reporters. Chapman shared a selfie after starting chemo treatments, showing off her long blonde locks.

“#dogwgna history in the making,” the 51-year-old captioned the photo, referencing her new WGN America series. She concluded her post with hashtags for “Dog’s Most Wanted,” “cancer sucks,” “stay humble pray” and “it’s only hair.”

Chapman was first diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in September 2017 and was eventually declared cancer-free. However, after she began to not “feel well for a number of months,” she was rushed into emergency surgery at a Los Angeles-area hospital in November where doctors discovered her cancer had returned and spread to her lungs.

Dog’s Most Wanted is set to premiere on WGN America later this year.