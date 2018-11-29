Beth Chapman Mourns Death of Kaleo Padilla’s Father: ‘We Love You Bruddah’

The Dog the Bounty Hunter family is in mourning Tuesday as they grieve the loss of security guard Kaleo Padilla’s father.

Beth Chapman asked fans for their thoughts and prayers on social media after the news of Padilla’s father Rodney Padilla’s passing broke. Details about his death were not immediately available.

“It is with the deepest sadness that we say goodbye,” she wrote on Facebook. “Please keep Kaleo Padilla a cherished member of our Dog the Bounty Hunter family in your prayers as he [mourns] the death of his father. We love you bruddah #Gonebutnotforgotten.”

Padilla himself offered some words about his father’s death on social media, simply saying, “Love you Dad with all my heart. Can’t say enough about you. Just wish I had a little more time with you.”

Fans and friends were quick to offer their condolences to the Padilla family.

“Our Aloha to you and the ohana my Bradda! God Bless!” one person commented.

“Sorry to hear about Dad,” another added. “Sending prayers & love to you & the entire family Kaleo.”

A third echoed: “So sorry for your loss, prayers and thoughts to you and the Ohana.”

Beth and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman have had a tough time recently when it comes to facing the inevitability of mortality.

Last fall, Beth was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer, and had to undergo serious surgery in order to have any chance of survival.

Luckily, she was declared cancer-free after the procedure, but the bounty hunting couple had to have some serious conversations about what would happen if she didn’t make it.

“When we made a pledge many years ago,” Dog previously told PEOPLE after breaking the good news on Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. “I said I’d love her in sickness and in health until death do us part. And that truth has really, really come alive in my mind. And I have to stand on that; I gave her an oath that I would love her forever. And thank God it’s not till death do us part at this point.”

