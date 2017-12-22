Fans Love How Beth Chapman Looks In New Christmas Photo

Beth Chapman, wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter recently posed for a photo with a friend in Hawaii, and her fans gushed over how great she looks in the Christmas-themed picture.

One fan wrote, “You look great Bethy,” while another added, “So proud of your courage Beth. You look beautiful!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

A very loyal fan elated, “Just love how beautiful you look beautiful even though you don’t know me I love you because of the impact your show has had in my life. You and your husband have been a great part of my life changing, Merry Christmas.”

There were many more instances of fans telling Chapman that she looks “beautiful.” Almost too many to count.

During the recent Dog the Bounty Hunter special, Chapman discovered that she had been having a bad reaction to one of her cancer-related medications.

While live-tweeting the Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives special, Chapman thanked her good friend Rainy Robinson for realizing “that I was not acting normal.” She then stated they discovered the bad reaction and stopped the medication.

Robinson herself tweeted out, “This medication was required but so doesn’t agree with her. Lost all sense of time space and place. It was heart wrenching to watch knowing there was nothing you could do.”