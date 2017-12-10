Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Updates Fans During ‘Trying Time’

After a frightening battle with throat cancer this year, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is feeling the love from her fans.

Chapman, who is married to Duane “Dog” Chapman, opened up about how much the support of fans means to her in a tweet Sunday.

It’s been a very hard week for us your thoughts and comments are so comforting thank you for being here for us during such a trying time we feel the love here at The Chapman hale &#DogandBeth @AETV @TFactoryMedia 💋🐾🐾 — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) December 10, 2017

“It’s been a very hard week for us,” she wrote. “Your thoughts and comments are so comforting thank you for being here for us during such a trying time. We feel the love here at The Chapman hale & #DogandBeth @AETV @TFactoryMedia.”

Dog and Chapman gave fans an intimate look at their lives during Chapman’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent 13-hour surgery to remove the Stage II tumor during the Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives A&E special last month.

Although Dog revealed after the special that Chapman has been declared cancer-free, she was initially told she had only a 50/50 chance of survival. During the special, Dog broke down when discussing the possibility of his longtime partner dying.

“I believe in that positiveness,” he told her. “I don’t believe in the natural. The supernatural is what I wanna look at.”

“I can’t say, ‘She might die,’ I cant do that Bethy, I can’t do that,” he continued.

Dog admitted that he didn’t have the same kind of strength Chapman had to bring her through the health scare.

“We’re gonna show the world how she’s gonna beat this, OK?” he said. “I couldn’t do this OK, that’s a tough woman, physically, emotionally, spiritually. The cancer picked on the wrong female.”

Keeping positive was key for Chapman, she revealed.”My whole life, I have been an example to other people,” she said, recalling the death of her daughter and her time in jail. “I’ve had so many comebacks. I’m gonna come back from this.”