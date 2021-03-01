'Dog the Bounty Hunter': 'Baby Lyssa' Chapman Offers Health Tips While Showing off Her Fit Physique

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Doug Chapman's daughter Lyssa Chapman gave a quick tutorial on how she maintains her fit physique. As the owner of a gym wear business, Chapman has been known to share health tips frequently on her social media accounts. This time, the 33-year-old mom posted (and shortly after deleted) a backyard bikini photo with a green smoothie.

With a mask, a gardening hoe, and some toast, Chapman captioned the picture, "Tips on staying healthy- 1.Get a plant 2.Get a hoe (or Ho) to help take care of your plant." She continued: "3. Make sure your plant (and you) get vitamins from the sun oh, and water 4.Blend and drink your plant after it grows big. 5.Wear a mask. Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk This message was sponsored in part by nature."

The new pic comes after the star recently shared some staycation photos featuring her fiancee Leianna. The couple spent the holidays hiking through the beaches of Hawaii and making a few trips to the pool as well.