‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: ‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Locks Lips With Fiancee Leiana Evensen in Bayside Snap

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter, Lyssa “Baby Lyssa” Chapman, is “so in love” with her fiancée, Leiana Evensen.

The 31-year-old Dog the Bounty Hunter alum shared a beachside photo of the two of them kissing and sharing a little PDA.

“Soooo in love with this babe!” Chapman wrote.

Soooo in love 😍 with this babe ! pic.twitter.com/bxhQyl9bkG — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) April 8, 2019

Fans responded to the photo, leaving fun comments.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE! Awesome pic!” one fan tweeted.

“Beautiful ladies,” someone commented on the photo on Instagram, where it was also shared.

“So glad you found love. You two are adorable.”

“Love is beautiful!” another fan wrote.

“you be you! You do what makes you happy. Prayers to you and your family!” someone else said.

Chapman and Evensen announced their engagement to friends and family in December 2017 and have been sharing romantic photos together even since. On Evensen’s 30th birthday in 2017, which also happened to be Chpaman’s 30th birthday, Evensen gushed over her future spouse.

“I love you more than ever and am beyond excited to start the next chapter in our journey together,” Evensen wrote on Instagram. “So grateful for you baby! You have brought so much love and light back into my life. I am forever yours. Love will always win, and you will always be my love, babe.”

Chapman recently shared a photo ahead of a dinner with her soon-to-be in-laws, hinting that the wedding may be in the near future.

Another recent post shows Chapman in a rare photo with her daughter Madalynn, who she had in 2009 with ex-husband Bo Galanti. She shared the image on Twitter with the caption, “Me and my little after I volunteered at her school today!”

Me and my little after I volunteered at her school today ! pic.twitter.com/1e2jIYfVrs — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) March 16, 2019

Chapman revealed last month that she wants her next reality TV show venture to be on Discovery Channel‘s Naked and Afraid.

“I would love to do [Naked And Afraid] pick me choose me !” she wrote on Twitter.

Fans were quick to chime in with their support of Chapman’s proposal to embark on a new journey on the series, which sees one man and one woman stripping typical survival shows to their bare essentials as they attempt to survive in dangerous, desolate locations without food, water or clothing.

“I could see you rocking that!” one fan wrote wrote.

Another chimed in stating that Lysa already “got my vote.”