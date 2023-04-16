'Dog the Bounty Hunter': Baby Lyssa Is Alcohol-Free, Reveals Interesting Side Effect

Lyssa Chapman has been riding high since she finally married her longtime fiancee in June. The former reality star finally tied the knot with Leiana Evensen in a ceremony near their home in Hawaii. But as Chapman shared on TikTok recently, it isn't the only thing she is celebrating these days.

In a recent post, Chapman showed just how much her body has changed since she quit drinking. While she didn't mention having a problem over the years, she has had drama that could breed that. But no matter the truth, Chapman drank enough to see clear changes in lifestyle and health.

"So today while I was scrolling, I saw someone post pictures of themselves in active addiction. So I thought, that's fun, what if I post pictures of myself before I quit drinking," Chapman said in the video, using a voice mask. She shares a pair of photos from 2020, claiming her face was dry, her eyes had no light in them and her wrinkles were quite defined.

The difference is clear after she shares some more recent photos, showing how her skin looks better and she has a different outlook due to her decision to kick the habit. The decision also follows an arrest for drunk driving back in 2018. The charges would be dropped in 2019, but it is still the type of event that has prompted many to make the change.

Chapman has always been fairly open about her personal life, struggles and her former time on reality TV. She's never been free of drama, but she also doesn't seem to let it ruin her efforts to improve things. Marriage can change things, too, for the better.

"We now have the rest of our lives to soak in the love," Evensen wrote in a post celebrating the nuptials. "Committed to growing love with you each and everyday from this moment forward. I love you baby!!!" Both seem devoted to "soak it all in and just enjoy each other" going forward.