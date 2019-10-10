‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Alum Jamie Pilar Chapman Aspires to Create Her Own Makeup Line ‘Someday’

Jamie Pilar Chapman, the wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Leland Chapman, has a new idea for her next project. She is hoping to break into the makeup industry, she revealed in a recent Instagram Story post. Chapman, 31, can now be seen on Dog’s Most Wanted with the rest of the Chapman family.

Back on Monday, Chapman shared her aspirations for the future, writing, “I want to make my own makeup line.”

“Maybe someday,” she added, including a shrugging emoji, notes InTouch Weekly.

Chapman is not the only member of the Dog The Bounty Hunter sphere hoping to make a name for herself in the beauty business. Bonnie Chapman, the 20-year-old daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman and the late Beth Chapman, uses her Instagram page to show off her elaborate eye makeup work. Even when she was hospitalized briefly last week Bonnie continued to show off her looks.

“Doing makeup hurts my back but I love it too much to stop. I’m so happy with how far I’ve come creativity wise. I’m going to continue to explore with colors and patterns and everything under the sun,” Bonnie wrote on Oct. 7.

Aside from her interest in makeup, Chapman shares her modeling photos on Instagram, earning her 140,000 followers. On Oct. 4, she celebrated Leland getting a cast off after surgery and starting physical therapy.

“It’s been a tough year for me. The loss of someone dear to my [heart]. My husband having multiple surgeries over the last 6-7 months. Taking care of him by myself was a full time job alone. Taking care of 3 dogs. Doing all the house chores,” Chapman wrote. “Working full time & overtime all in the midst of everything… It’s a lot for one person to do alone.”

She continued, “I’m so exhausted, I can’t remember the last vacation I had to actually relax! (hint hint honey!) Yet, this is why I’m excited for my husband to have his cast off & start PT. Small steps now, beach walks with the husband later. Can I get an AMEN?!?”

At the very end of her emotional post, Chapman offered her followers some words of advice.

“So my advice to you on this Friday is to remember, no matter how heavy things you carry may feel. God, he doesn’t give you more than you can handle,” she wrote. “You may feel like you can’t but indeed you can! Just believe in yourself!”

Aside from Leland’s hospitalization, the Chapman family has lived through several challenges this year. Beth died in June at age 51, following battles with lung and throat cancers. Duane was hospitalized last month due to a blood clot.