'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Duane Chapman Reveals Francie Frane Wedding Date

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman and fiancée Francie Frane are ready to say "I do." After pushing back their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, the happy couple has finally set a date to walk down the aisle and tie the knot. During Tuesday's episode of the Two Guys From Hollywood podcast, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star revealed he and Frane will marry on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The wedding date confirmation comes after Chapman hinted that he and Frane would soon be tying the knot, with the famed bounty hunter having teased in an Aug. 1 Instagram post, "My Francie Francie I Love You !!!! And soon be proving that beyond a Shadow of a doubt!!!" Chapman did not provide any further details about the big day during his podcast appearance, though he did say scripture has helped him take this major step in their relationship following the death of his wife Beth Chapman. Beth passed away in June 2019 at the age of 51 following a years-long battle with cancer. Six months prior to Beth's death, Frane's own husband passed away.

"Francie's husband passed away over three years ago, Beth passed away over two years ago, and I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth," Chapman said. "And then when I went to the Bible, the Genesis, and found out how Adam got Eve, as I was going to find the exact story, I saw the scripture that says, 'God does not want a man to be alone.' He knows we need a companion, whether we're a man or a woman. So anyway, yes, September 2nd."

Chapman and Frane sparked a friendship, and then romance, following the loss of their spouses. At the time, Chapman left a voicemail for Frane's late husband inquiring about work, unaware that he had passed, and the pair became friends before romance blossomed. Frane revealed when speaking to Entertainment Tonight in September 2020 that she only agreed to go out on their first date if Chapman agreed to go to church. She humorously recalled how when he asked her out for the first time after their unusually special connection, she said, "Yeah, if you go to church." Chapman, meanwhile, said he "knew right away this was love" when they first met and that she "couldn't have been a better pick that God picked."

In May of 2020, Chapman popped the question. He dropped to one knee as Frane returned home from picking up food. According to the couple, Chapman "had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit," and the bounty hunter asked Frane to sit down because they needed to talk. Frane said he told her, "'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you.' And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'" Although engaged and more than ready to mark that major wedding milestone, the couple decided to hold off on setting a date until now.