‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Fans Flip on Twitter After ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Premiere Date Delay

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans were looking forward to the premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted were disappointed Thursday night when star Beth Chapman announced her and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s new show wouldn’t premiere this year.

After a Dog’s Most Wanted fan tweeted about their excitement for the upcoming WGN America series, Beth shared it and wrote, “Apparently not this year,” with a disappointed emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The ever-loyal “Dog Pound” fanbase immediately took to the social media platform to voice their outrage.

Apparently not this year 😒 https://t.co/1QmTdd0IDD — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) May 10, 2019

“Come on [WGN America] don’t be playing with the Chapmans nor #DogPound give the Pound what they want and deserve,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Oh man!!!!! Come on [WGN America]! We need the Chapman’s (sic) back on TV!!!” another said.

“Nooooooooo we need it this year like tomorrow,” someone else wrote.

Chapman retweeted all three of those responses, as well as a GIF of Anthony Anderson crying with the caption, “NOOOOOOOO!!!”

“If they were smart they would air ASAP! people will watch!” someone else wrote.

“What! Not this year? I have been waiting for this to come on,” another complained.

It’s unclear when Dog’s Most Wanted will premiere. The reality show was announced by WGN America earlier this year, and the Chapmans have been hard at work rounding up fugitives with cameras in tow.

A few hours after Chapman revealed the show might be on a delay, she alarmed fans when she replied to one fan, writing that she was disappointed in the delay because “I was hoping to at least see it air.”

Concerned fans immediately sent encouraging words to the 51-year-old, who is battling cancer for the second time.

“I believe you will [see it air],” one fan wrote back.

“You will be able to see it air!” another said.

“Bethie, you are going to see it, we have faith you’re going to be around for a very long time to come,” someone else said.

“Don’t say scary things like that,” another said.

Chapman was initially diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in 2017; following a procedure documented on Dog and Beth: Fight for their Life, she was declared cancer-free. But in 2018, doctors discovered during an emergency surgery that the cancer had spread to her lungs. She reportedly started chemotherapy treatment earlier this year.

Amid her treatment plans, in April, Chapman was hospitalized after she had trouble breathing due to fluid buildup in her lungs.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” a statement from the Chapman family read at the time. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate the pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and [husband Duane “Dog” Chapman] are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”